Man accused of shooting Lee’s Summit police officer appears in Jackson County Court after extradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting a Lee’s Summit police officer earlier this month made his first court appearance in Jackson County on Wednesday.

Thomas Tolbert, 27, made his initial appearance after his extradition from Ellis, Kansas, where he was located and taken into custody.

Tolbert is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and second-degree domestic assault.

The charges stem from an incident the night of Sunday, June 1.

Lee’s Summit police were called around 11 p.m. to the 3500 block of SW Hollywood Drive on a domestic disturbance call.

When Ofc. Jared Timbrook arrived on the scene, he attempted to detain Tolbert, who was fleeing the apartment complex.

As Timbrook chased him, Tolbert shot him four times.

Timbrook was treated at an area hospital and released just days later to continue his recovery at home.

His Point Blank Body Armor Alpha Elite vest is said to have helped save his life.

While Tolbert was on the run, a Blue Alert was issued to help locate him. A tip led to his arrest early the morning of June 3 at the Days Inn in Ellis, Kansas.

Tolbert is currently detained in the Jackson County Detention Center.

His next court appearance is set for June 17.

