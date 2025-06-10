Man charged in death of Kansas City sports journalist faces 15 additional charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged in the death of Kansas City sports journalist Adan Manzano now faces 15 additional charges.

As of June 4, Rickey White’s newest charges include three counts of theft ($1,000-$4,999), three counts of identity theft, three counts of access device fraud, three counts of money laundering and three counts of conspiracy to commit theft.

The bonds of all his charges, including second-degree murder and other theft-related charges, exceed $600,000, per the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

White allegedly worked with Danette Colbert in a scheme to defraud Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter Adan Manzano while he was in New Orleans covering Super Bowl LIX.

Surveillance footage captured Colbert entering Manzano’s hotel room early on Feb. 5, the day he was found dead.

A search warrant later led to the discovery of Manzano’s phone and credit card at Colbert’s residence.

The Jefferson Parish coroner released an update in late February stating Manzano's death was a combination of the effects of alprazolam, widely known as Xanax, and alcohol.

Colbert was first arrested and charged in February before White was identified as a suspect and taken into custody in March.

White was later extradited back to Louisiana, where he has been hit with a multitude of charges since.

