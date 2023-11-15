Man charged with 2 counts of murder in shooting deaths last week of man, woman in Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is charged with two counts of second degree murder in the Nov. 9 shooting deaths of a man and woman in Warrensburg, Mo.

Jonathan Goodwin, Jr., also was charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The murders occurred Nov. 9 in a residence in the 200 block of South Missouri Highway 13.

The two victims were identified as 24-year-old Alexis Rietbrock and 40-year-old Kevin Totty.

Court documents reveal Goodwin Jr. shot Rietbrock and Totty after a heated argument inside a camper.

Goodwin, Jr. left the murder scene, but was captured two days later by members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) near the intersection of Franklin and Maguire Streets in Warrensburg.

"I want to extend my sympathies to the families of the victims in this case," Johnson County, Mo., prosecutor Robert Russell said in a statement Wednesday. "I also want to commend the efforts of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for their work investigating this matter leading to the apprehension of the defendant Mr. Goodwin, Jr., and all other agencies who assisted."

Roberts said prosecutors want Goodwin Jr. to be kept in jail until the trial "for the safety of the community at large and and due to the Defendant fleeing the crime scene."

No court date had been set for Goodwin late Wednesday.

