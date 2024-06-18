Watch Now
Man pleads guilty in 2022 fatal stabbing in Merriam

Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 18, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to the 2022 stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam.

John Daniel Crawford Murry pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to second-degree intentional murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of a dwelling.

Murry and another man, Devin Darnell Braswell, were previously charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing.

The stabbing took place Oct. 22, 2022, in the 7300 block of Royalty Way in Merriam. Officers responded to a residence in the area and located Dillon, who was 23 years old, deceased.

Murry's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

