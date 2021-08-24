Man pleads guilty to 2019 Kansas City, Kansas, double murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who was charged for the 2019 shooting in a deli that killed two people and involved a two-hour stand off with police pleaded guilty Monday, ahead of his trial.

Jermelle A. Byers pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Lachell Day and Edwards Original Corner Market and Deli owner Dennis Edwards, according to a spokesperson for the Wyandotte County District Attorney's office.

Byers was initially also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for the exchange of gunfire with a KCK police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm against an unidentified victim.

His sentencing is set to take place on Oct. 19.