Man sentenced for illegally possessing gun used in killing of off-duty Kansas City firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for illegally possessing a gun used in the deadly shooting of an off-duty firefighter.

Last October, Ja'Von Taylor, 24, was charged in federal court for being a felon in possession a firearm.

Police found Taylor in possession of the gun that left Anthony Santi dead on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Liquor Land convenience store located at U.S. 40 and Sterling Avenue in Independence.

Santi had been involved in an altercation with Taylor before the deadly shooting unfolded, though it was Taylor's girlfriend who shot Santi.

Court papers revealed Santi and Taylor got into an altercation inside the store after Taylor became upset the store wasn't carrying the cigars he wanted.

Santi intervened and the altercation spilled into the parking lot of the store where Santi allegedly had Taylor in a choke hold.

At some point when outside, Taylor retrieved the gun and his girlfriend ended up with it and later shot Santi.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office later ruled the woman acted in self-defense and no charges were filed in Santi's death.

Taylor had previously been convicted for an armed robbery and that's why he caught the possession charge.

He'll spend seven years behind bars for possessing the gun.

Santi had been a firefighter with the Kansas City Fire Department since 2011.

—

