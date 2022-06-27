Man sentenced to 28 years for 2019 ax murders in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who pleaded guilty to killing two Kansas City, Missouri, men with an ax in a church parking lot in August 2019 was sentenced Monday to 28 years in prison.

Mario Markworth , 25, was sentenced to 28 years for the second-degree murder of Michael McLin and 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter of Kevin Waters, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Markworth admitted to killing McLin with an ax after an argument Aug. 6, 2019, in the 5700 block of Winner Road.

He said he threw McLin to the ground then struck him several times with the ax in the back of the head to keep him quiet.

As Markworth tried to hide McLin’s shoes, he said he saw another man hiding along a nearby fence.

Markworth said he confronted Waters, who was the man hiding, and killed him with the ax.

McLin was 26 years old and Waters had just turned 52 years old at the time of the homicides.

