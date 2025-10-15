Man who shot, killed 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, sentenced to 25 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a six-year-old boy in 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Lakevis Sloan, 23, shot and killed 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Brown outside the boy's home.

Sloan pleaded guilty in May 2025 in Wyandotte County Court to second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child.

Sir'Antonio was playing outside his family's KCK home on May 3, 2023, with a cousin, when masked gunmen unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said that after the murder, the gunmen fired at least 37 rounds during their ambush.

Police said the intended victim was a 22-year-old relative of Sir'Antonio.

Sloan and a second suspect, a 17-year-old male, were arrested May 18, 2023, while getting off a bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.