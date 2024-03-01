Memorial honoring slain officer Cody Allen begins to grow outside Independence Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A memorial put together by community members began to grow to honor slain Independence officer Cody Allen on Thursday night.

Flowers, flags and candles were placed outside of Independence Police Department to honor Allen who died in the line of duty.

KSHB 41 News staff Memorial for slain Officer Cody Allen

Allen was one of the officers injured when a suspect began shooting from a home as an eviction was being served at a home in Independence.

He began rendering aid to Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server who also tragically died in the shooting.

"We love and appreciate the police department and the people that work there, and we just wanted to show our support," Tharp said. "It just broke my heart this afternoon to hear the news."

Tharp was among dozens who came together in prayer outside of the department building.

KSHB 41 News staff Community prays in honor of Cody Allen

Mike Rowland, a former law enforcement officer, also went to the memorial to pay his respects.

Rowland said that Allen's death resonated with him because he led several processions during his time as a law enforcement officer.

"I hate it when anything like this happens, but we mourn just like anybody else," he said. "We'll get through it, it's just going to take some time."

