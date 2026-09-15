Missouri governor presents posthumous award to KCFD firefighter/paramedic Graham Hoffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe presented public safety medals Tuesday, including a Red, White and Blue Heart Award to the late Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter/paramedic Graham Hoffman.

Hoffman was one of three people killed in the line of duty to be awarded the medal.

That award, along with the Medal of Valor and Governor’s Award, are the highest honors for public safety officers acting during critical incidents, according to the governor's office.

“There is no greater honor than standing alongside the heroes who put their own lives at risk to protect their fellow Missourians," Kehoe said in a news release. "Today, we recognized first responders who ran toward violence, confronted life-threatening dangers, and carried out extraordinary rescues — as well as two courageous civilians who stepped up when others needed them most. Tragically, three of the heroes we honored made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. While their stories are different, each reflects the courage, selflessness, and instinct to serve that represent the very best of Missouri."

Hoffman was part of an ambulance crew sent on a medical call on April 27, 2025.

While taking the woman, Shanetta Bossell, to a hospital, she allegedly stabbed Hoffman in his chest. The knife pierced Hoffman’s heart.

Additional firefighters and police officers were called to help.

Firefighters rendered aid before Hoffman arrived at North Kansas City Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Hoffman, 29, had been with KCFD since 2022.

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva spoke with members of Hoffman’s family a year after his tragic death.

”I know he's standing there, watching me," Nolan Hoffman, Graham’s older brother, told Silva. "I hope I have an angel on my shoulder. I can feel his presence. When you lose somebody like Graham, it’s just one of those things — it’s going to stick with you forever."

Nolan now takes care of Graham's dog.

"That's like the last living piece of Graham I have left," Nolan said.

Bossell faces first-degree murder and other charges.

Her legal team filed a notice of intent to rely on mental capacity defense.

Bossell is scheduled to be back in Clay County Court on Oct. 30.

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