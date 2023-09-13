Former OP Police Chief Donchez had 'heated exchange' with mother of teen killed by police before resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before former Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned Tuesday, he had a "heated exchange" with Sheila Albers, whose 17-year-old son, John, was killed by a former police officer with the department in 2018.

The interaction between Albers and Donchez happened during a portion of the Overland Park City Council, a city spokesperson said.

After the interaction, Albers emailed Mayor Curt Skoog and City Manager Lori Curtis to report the conversation.

In an email provided by the city, Albers described the interaction with Donchez as a "heated exchange."

Sheila Albers has long been a critic of Donchez over the department's handling of her son's fatal shooting.

Donchez initially said Jenison followed departmental policy, but the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team report directly contradicted such claims.

She even filed a complaint against Donchez in 2021, but a Kansas agency tasked with overseeing law enforcement conduct chose not to take action against him.

Former Overland Park officer Clayton Jenison shot and killed John Albers while he was backing out of the driveway at the family's home in the 9300 block of West 149th Terrace..

A friend had reported that John Albers made worrisome statements and called police.

Jenison, who did not have crisis-intervention training, was the first to arrive and killed the Blue Valley Northwest student before any other officers arrived.

The Johnson County District Attorney declined to file charges against Jenison, who was paid $70,000 to resign from the department.

"We are aware of an interaction between Frank Donchez and Sheila Albers that occurred Monday night," the city spokesperson said in a statement. "Mayor Curt Skoog and City Manager Lori Curtis Luther have been in communication with Sheila and are optimistic about the future of our community and the Overland Park Police Department."

Donchez submitted his resignation to Luther later Tuesday and won't receive a severance package, the city spokesperson said.

