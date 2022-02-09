Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for death of Leavenworth lover's husband

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Omaha, Nebraska, man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of his lover's husband in Leavenworth.

Jeffery Samulczyk, 37, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Gilson . He won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Gilson was found dead in the 800 block of Kiowa Street on Oct. 30, 2020. Leavenworth police responded to the home on a welfare check after he didn't show up to work.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Alexandra Gilson, who was married to Joshua.

Alexandra had blood spots on her shirt and wouldn't let officers in the home. She told officers Joshua had gone to work.

Joshua's brother later arrived at the the home and found Samulczyk inside the master bedroom, which was covered with blood on the walls, pillows and sheets.

Officers later searched the residence and found Joshua dead and wrapped in plastic in the cellar.

An investigation later revealed that Alexandra had stabbed Joshua 28 times.

Text messages revealed Samulcyzk and Alexandra were having an affair. In the messages, the two plotted to kill Joshua so that they could be together.

The text messages revealed that the pair planned the murder of Joshua for a week.

Alexandra also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Joshua and was sentenced to life in prison .

“There is absolutely no excuse, no explanation, that can make sense," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release. "They killed this man while he slept, in his home that she still shared with him, in one of the most brutal ways you could imagine. She let this man in to the house knowing what he was going to do."

