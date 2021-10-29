Parkville, MO, resident alleges mayor, city manager destroyed records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Parkville, Missouri, resident has come forward alleging that the city's mayor, Nan Johnston, and city manager, Joe Parente, destroyed public records.

The allegation comes on the heels of a previous Sunshine Law battle where resident Jason Maki ultimately received a settlement of $195,000 from the city, and the city was ordered to give Maki the documents he had requested.

That settlement came about after Maki requested documents regarding a new city development.

This recent allegation concerns documents regarding the same development. The person who has accused Johnston and Parente, whose name was redacted in the incident report, says they deleted emails sent from their personal accounts that regarded city business, which a judge previously ordered them to turn over, according to the incident report.

However, Johnston told KSHB 41 News that "no public records were destroyed."

She also called the accusations "baseless" and said people were "trying to defame [her]."

The person who raised the accusations has also turned over documents they believe prove an investigation is warranted into the Platte County Sheriff's Office as well as the prosecutor's office, according to the incident report, and those offices will decide on further actions if necessary.

Johnston has been fined before by an ethics commission over campaign finance violations.

