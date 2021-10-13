Police investigate triple shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the shooting happened near Prospect Avenue and Truman Road at around 4 p.m.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injures and the two others suffered non-life threatening injures.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting on Wednesday, marked the fourth triple shooting in October.

On Oct. 2, three people died in a triple homicide near East 28th Street & Spruce Avenue.

The next day, three others were shot at Ward Parkway Lanes . One of the victims in that shooting later died on Tuesday .

On Oct. 5, three other victims were also shot near East 50th Street & Prospect Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .