Police investigate triple shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the shooting happened near Prospect Avenue and Truman Road at around 4 p.m.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injures and the two others suffered non-life threatening injures.
No other information was immediately available.
The shooting on Wednesday, marked the fourth triple shooting in October.
On Oct. 2, three people died in a triple homicide near East 28th Street & Spruce Avenue.
The next day, three others were shot at Ward Parkway Lanes. One of the victims in that shooting later died on Tuesday.
On Oct. 5, three other victims were also shot near East 50th Street & Prospect Avenue.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
