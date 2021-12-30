Prosecutors request mental evaluation for accused serial killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mental health hearing has been requested for a man charged with killing six people across Missouri and Kansas.

Perez Deshay Reed is accused of killing two people in St. Louis, two in St. Louis County and two others in Kansas City, Kansas, in September and October.

Federal prosecutors have requested a hearing to determine if Reed is mentally competent to stand trial on federal gun charges for transporting a weapon across state lines intending to commit a felony.

Reed is due in court on Jan. 26 and is jailed without bond.

