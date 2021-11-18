'Suspected serial killer' charged in Wyandotte Towers homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County officials have charged a man the FBI says is a "suspected serial killer" in two homicides at the Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas.
Perez Reed is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow.
The victims were found dead in apartments at the towers earlier in November.
Investigators said a third death discovered in the building at the same time was not suspicious and the person died of natural causes.
Reed is also a suspect in four homicides and two non-fatal shootings in the St. Louis area.
