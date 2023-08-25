Scooter operator struck in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a man Friday that died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when he was struck while operating his scooter.

Jonathan K. Paul, 66, was operating his scooter around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, near the intersection of East 77th Street and Troost Avenue when he was struck by two SUVs that were racing on Troost.

Paul was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say Paul died from those injuries on Aug. 19.

On Aug. 14, police released surveillance photos of the SUVs involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Police believe the SUVs are a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento with unknown license plates. One of the vehicles may have turned east on East 76th Street after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD’s Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8189.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

