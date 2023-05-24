Springfield woman who participated in Jan. 6 riot arrested for violating probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Springfield woman who was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., has been taken into custody again for multiple probation violations.

Mahailya Pryer was re-arrested on May 1 in Springfield.

She “continues to not avail herself for supervision,” according to an arrest warrant issued to and served by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pryer and another woman from Springfield were charged in October 2021 with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.”

The two women pleaded guilty in May 2022 to the parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building charge, a misdemeanor. The other charges were dropped as part of the plea.

Pryer was sentenced in September 2022 to a short jail term and supervised release.

Under terms of her probation, Pryer agreed not to break any federal, state or local laws; to be truthful with her probation officer; not to possess any controlled substances; to get a job; to complete court-ordered community service; and to enter drug rehab among other conditions.

According to a probation-violation report, Pryer was observed four times — Feb. 9, March 6, March 27 and April 3 — driving without a license or insurance.

She also failed drug tests six times for methamphetamine while on probation and lied to her probation officer about her drug use.

Pryer, who lives at her mother’s home, has “failed to make any efforts to secure gainful employment,“ has continued to interact with convicted felons and has not paid any of the $500 fine she owes.

She also has failed to complete court-ordered community service and has refused to enter an in-patient substance-abuse treatment program among eight violations cited in seeking to have her probation revoked.

“All previous interventions and supportive services have not been effective, the Probation Officer respectfully recommends that the Court issue a warrant,” Pryer’s probation-supervision report said.

Federal law requires that she serve jail time for the probation violations.

The warrant for her arrest for failure to follow the court’s requirements was issued in late April.

A federal judge in Springfield ordered Pryer to be “removed to the District of Columbia” on May 3 for a preliminary and detention hearing in the case.

