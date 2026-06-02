Suspect charged in deadly grocery store shooting released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect charged in last week’s deadly shooting at a grocery store in Pleasant Hill has been released from the hospital.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, May 25, Allen T. Prince, 27, is alleged to have arrived at the Price Chopper on N. State Route 7 Highway and opened fire .

The gunfire fatally wounded shopper Amy Coon, 45, and struck a 16-year-old store employee. Following the shooting, Prince turned the gun on himself.

LINK | Pleasant Hill community gathers for vigil days after Price Chopper shooting left 1 dead, injuring teen

Prince and the 16-year-old juvenile were hospitalized. In the days following the shooting, the 16-year-old was released from the hospital. Prince was released Monday and booked into the Cass County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond.

Cass County prosecutors charged Prince with first-degree murder, two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

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