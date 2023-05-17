Teen who fatally stabbed Manny Guzman at Northeast Middle School placed in state custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teen who admitted to fatally stabbing Manny Guzman at Northeast Middle School last year was placed in state custody during a disposition hearing Wednesday.

Last month, the 15-year-old teen took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The teen was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Guzman's family, who was present at the disposition hearing, have voiced their frustration with the plea deal. The family has called for harsher punishment of Guzman's killer.

Despite their pleas, Jackson County Family Court Administrative Judge Kevin Harrell ordered the teen to be placed in the custody of the Division of Youth Services.

The DYS will decide what juvenile facility the teen will be placed in, how long he'll be held and what his treatment plan will consist of.

