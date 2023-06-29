Wisconsin woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed Kansas City father of 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin woman on Thursday admitted to killing a Kansas City, Missouri, father of 10 in a hit-and-run crash last August.

Kyrie Fields, 28, struck Charles Criniere as he was biking along View High Drive near Longview Lake on Aug. 27, 2022. Criniere died at the scene.

Fields left the scene and was later arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

According to court documents, investigators found pieces of the white Acura MDX that Fields was driving at the scene where Criniere was killed. The vehicle was stolen.

Investigators later found the vehicle burned on Aug. 28.

Fields, who admitted to being high on Percocet when the crash occurred, said she was texting a friend and took her eyes of the road before hitting Criniere.

She was sentenced to four years for each charge, but they'll run concurrently, meaning she'll serve only four years.

Field was also given credit for time served since her arrest last September.

Criniere was a beloved teacher at the Martin City K-8 School and was remembered by his loved ones and friends as a second dad to the children living in his neighborhood.

