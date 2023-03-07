Woman found in home where 3 KCMO officers were shot transported fentanyl from California, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was found inside a Kansas City, Missouri, home where three police officers were shot is accused of helping transport fentanyl from California, according to federal prosecutors.

Ashley R. Davis, 34, was one of three people taken into custody after SWAT members entered the home in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Road on Feb. 28.

Matthew L. Carrell was also found dead inside the home and investigators determined he died by suicide.

Three officers with the KCPD Tactical Response Team were serving a warrant when someone inside the home opened fire and hit the officers . The incident triggered an 18-hour standoff.

Davis was hiding inside the home when SWAT members found her and she's since been charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jimmie R. Lewis, who was also arrested after the standoff, has also been charged for his alleged role in the incident. He'd previously been charged with other drug and gun charges.

According to an affidavit, Davis admitted that she and Lewis drove to Lynwood, California, to pick up drugs from a dealer.

She told investigators they met the dealer at a hotel and were given keys to a room.

Davis and Lewis slept in the hotel room for a few hours until the dealer notified them their car was loaded with drugs and ready to be transported back to Kansas City.

The pair both took turns driving back to Kansas City and when they arrived at the home, they parked a Cadillac CTS inside a garage.

Davis said she heard a noise and that Lewis and Carrell told her to hide in the basement.

She told investigators she heard gunfire and remained hiding behind a couch until SWAT members found her the next day.

Investigators later searched the Cadillac and found 3,731 grams of fentanyl in three different separate duct-taped packages.

