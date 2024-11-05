ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Kansans, Missourians hit the polls to cast their vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, Election Day has arrived for voters in Kansas and Missouri.

The KSHB 41 News team has coverage throughout the day and evening covering races and amendments across both states.

In Missouri, polls open at 6 a.m. In Johnson County, Kansas, polls open at 6:00 a.m. In other parts of Kansas, they open at 7 a.m.

Polls in both states close at 7 p.m., but remember, if you get in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

LINK | Get caught up with KSHB 41’s Election coverage

UPDATE, 6:11 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw says it took about 8 minutes for the first voter in line to cast their ballot.

Polls are OPEN! I tracked the first people in line from when they got inside to when they cast their ballot — around 8 minutes. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/HrtEUiHiUa — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) November 5, 2024

UPDATE, 6:00 a.m. | Polls are now open in Missouri and in Johnson County, KS.

UPDATE, 5:55 a.m. |KSHB 41 News Reporter Marlon Martinez says the line is growing at the Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park.

UPDATE, 5:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw reports dozens of people in line to vote at the Lee's Summit Christian Church.

As of 5:35a in Lee’s Summit… polls open in less than 30min. pic.twitter.com/Z1tRDQ0c3V — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) November 5, 2024

UPDATE, 5:45 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Marlon Martinez reports a few people in line at the Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park to vote.

UPDATE, 5:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw reports at least 75 people in line at the Lee's Summit Christian Church to vote.

45+ people waiting in line now. They were here before the poll workers. https://t.co/V2ixZMGHPA — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) November 5, 2024

UPDATE, 5:25 a.m. | KSHB 41 news anchor Lindsay Shively is at the Kansas City United Church of Christ, a polling location in KCMO, where voters are lining up.

🗳️Good morning on this Election Day Kansas City! Headed to the polls? Grab an ☂️Did you vote early? We've already found people in line today. We have team coverage for you & everything you need to know on @KSHB41. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PjXZ4k6wGR — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) November 5, 2024

Coverage timeline:

Join KSHB 41 News for Election Day updates at 11 a.m. on KSHB 41 and noon on 38 The Spot/KMCI.

We continue our local coverage on KSHB 41 from 4-5:30 p.m. when NBC News starts its coverage with Nightly News.

At 6 p.m., join KSHB 41 on your smartphone, smartTV or computer for a special streaming-only edition of KSHB 41 News, focusing on the latest local election information.

Stay with KSHB.com, and the KSHB 41 app for smartphones and SmartTVs for the latest election results and reactions throughout the night.

You can get live streaming updates at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. You can also get the latest election news on our streaming platforms from Scripps News throughout the night.

We’ll be back on KSHB 41 with election night special coverage at 10 p.m., focused on local results from Kansas and Missouri.

We’ll rejoin NBC News’ coverage of the election at 10:30 p.m.

—