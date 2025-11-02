2 key Chiefs offensive linemen active for showdown at Bills

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

After a few days of consternation and handwringing across Chiefs Kingdom, the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes will be as good as it can get for a showdown Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Left tackle Jaylon Moore (illness), who was a surprise addition to the injury report when he missed practice Friday, and right guard Trey Smith (back), who missed a Week 8 win against the Washington Commanders after exiting the previous week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, are both active for the AFC Championship Game rematch.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons (personal) remains away from the team. The Chiefs have not offered any details on his absence nor a timetable for his return, so Moore will start in his place for the fourth consecutive game.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), who got hurt during Monday’s win, also had previously been ruled out.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire — a former Chiefs first-round pick, who signed last season with New Orleans before returning to Kansas City’s practice squad — was elevated Saturday to the active roster and will suit up.

Mike Pennel, who was released by Cincinnati and re-signed with Kansas City earlier in the week, is active.

It’s Edwards-Helaire’s first game with the Chiefs since a Super Bowl LVIII win against San Francisco.

Simmons and Pacheco are inactive for Kansas City along with cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell and guard C.J. Hanson, who also was elevated Saturday from the practice squad but will not play.

Three Bills — defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee/ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — were ruled out based on practice availability, leaving cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) as the lone player carrying a designation into Sunday.

Johnson, who was questionable, is inactive for Buffalo along with Jones, Palmer, Thompson, cornerback Brandon Codrington, offensive tackle Chase Lundt and defensive end Landson Jackson.

