2 men sue KCKPD, estate of Roger Golubski for wrongful imprisonment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men have filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Unified Government, KCK officials and the estate of former KCKPD Captain Roger Golubski for being wrongfully imprisoned in a 2009 double murder case.

Attorneys representing Domonique Moore, 41, and Cedric Warren, 35, filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court, District of Kansas.

The pair were charged in a 2009 double homicide that they didn’t commit.

Both were released from prison in December 2024 after a Wyandotte County District Court Judge ruled Moore and Warren received unfair trials .

Golubski, who died by suicide last December right before the start of his federal trial, supervised the investigation into the 2009 double murder case

“No one should have to endure what I went through,” Moore said in a press release Thursday. “I’m so happy for my freedom, but I want justice and accountability for the more than 15 years that the police stole from me when they framed me.”

Following the judge’s ruling last December, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree supported the ruling and declined to refile charges.

The new lawsuit alleges the pair’s 4th and 14th Amendment rights were violated, including their right to be free from prosecution without probable cause and the deprivation of liberty without due process of law.

“The justice system in Wyandotte County is unjust and unfair in more ways than anyone could ever imagine,” Warren said Thursday. “I was wrongfully in prison for 16 years until my attorneys proved my innocence and also exposed the lying officers responsible for taking my life.”

The wrongful imprisonment of Moore and Warren is similar to the case involving Lamont McIntyre, who was wrongfully convicted in a 1994 case.

He would serve 23 years in prison before being freed in 2017.

McIntyre filed a federal lawsuit in 2018, alleging Golubski had framed him in the murder investigation after his mother refused sexual advances, among other things.

The Unified Government settled the lawsuit for $12.5 million in June 2022.

“The Wyandotte County Unified Government and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department have yet to reckon with the devastating harm caused by Captain Golubski’s misconduct, or the department’s troubled history of framing innocent Black men,” Lindsay Runnels, an attorney at Morgan Pilate, the firm representing Moore and Warren, said in Thursday’s press release. “Mr. Warren and Mr. Moore paid for the department’s failures with nearly 16 years of their lives. While these men are finally free, justice is incomplete without a full accounting of the department’s misconduct.”

A KCKPD spokesperson said the department does not comment on legal proceedings.

