2nd annual Kelce Jam to feature headliners Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May 18 will be “electric” for Travis Kelce and 20,000 of his closest friends.

The Chiefs tight end’s second annual Kelce Jam music festival at Azura Amphitheater is set to headline Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce said in a news release. “Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz to the stage.”

Fans can register online at kelcejam.com ahead of the festival presale release at 10 a.m. Friday. An exclusive presale for Cash App cardholders will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets start at $49.99, with VIP passes available for $249.99 and up.

The festival, presented by Jim Beam, in partnership with Medium Rare, will run from 5 p.m. until midnight on May 18.

For anyone who cannot attend, Takis will live-stream the event globally.

The first Kelce Jam, which was held over the 2023 NFL Draft weekend, featured Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and KC-native Tech N9ne.

