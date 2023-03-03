3 Kansas City officers released from hospital after being injured during shootout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were shot while executing a search warrant were released from the hospital on Friday.

They'd been in the hospital since Tuesday night, when the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The Jackson County Drug Task Force had been conducting surveillance on a known drug dealer when a federal search warrant was issued for a home in the area.

At around 9:30 p.m., an officer knocked on the door, and a separate officer later used a battering ram on the front door.

Court documents revealed that as soon as the door opened, shots rang out and an officer was struck near the front door.

Officers returned fire, but two other officers were still shot in the process.

An 18-hour standoff ensued and SWAT members later entered the home at around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Inside, SWAT members found a woman who was not injured and a man who was dead.

The man was later identified as Matthew L. Carrell, who police determined died by suicide.

