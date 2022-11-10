51st Awards for Valor ceremony honors SRO Erik Clark, late NKC Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 51st Awards for Valor ceremony Thursday honored Kansas City-area police officers who have “demonstrated great bravery and selflessness.”

Two of the officers honored included Olathe School Resource Officer Erik Clark and fallen North Kansas City Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Clark was given the Gold Award for Valor after his actions on March 4 when a student opened fire inside the Olathe East High School principal’s office.

In the exchange of fire, Clark was struck in the chest, left arm, left shoulder and left thigh.

“Officer Clark’s swift actions potentially prevented more violence at the high school,” the announcer said as Clark accepted the award. “His quick decision-making and calm under fire helped protect the student body and the staff when they needed protection the most. Injured and under extreme duress, Ofc. Clark exemplified the best in law enforcement.”

Jaylon Elmore, the student accused of shooting Clark, has been charged with attempted capital murder. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 9.

Late NKC Ofc. Vasquez was shot and killed in July during a traffic stop .

Thursday, his sister Areli Vasquez Nunez accepted the Honorary Officer of the Year award on his behalf.

“We’re so proud of him because we know that’s what he wanted to do, and the way that he unfortunately left this world was the way that he wanted to be going — serving his community, serving his country as a police officer,” Vasquez Nunez said.

Since his passing, she says North Kansas City, as well as surrounding communities like KCMO, have poured out “great love” and support as the family takes each day “one at a time.”

Joshua Rocha, 32, was charged with Vasquez’s death in July. His case has been continued until Jan. 3, 2023.

Other valor awards recipients were honored for acts such as capturing a homicide suspect, saving a family from a fire and saving a fellow officer from being shot.

