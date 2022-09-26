Alleged Olathe East school shooter’s case continued again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jaylon Elmore, the student who allegedly brought a gun to Olathe East High School and used it to shoot a police officer at the school in an assistant principal’s office, has been granted another continuance.

Elmore, 19, was charged with attempted capital murder after the March 4 incident during which Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kaleb Stoppel and Elmore were shot. He also was granted a continuance in the case on Aug. 17.

Elmore’s next scheduled court appearance has been set for Dec. 9.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Elmore also has a pending marijuana possession case in Olathe Municipal Court and is scheduled to appear Nov. 15.

According to Olathe police, school officials were notified earlier on March 4 that a student had brought a gun to school.

During the investigation, Elmore was brought into Stoppel’s office for questioning.

When Elmore refused to cooperate with a request to check his bag and became agitated, Stoppel texted Clark to come into the room.

Elmore pulled the weapon — an untraceable “ghost gun,” according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office — and shot Clark , who returned fire and struck Elmore, as well as Stoppel on accident.

Another Olathe East administrator was present but escaped injury.

Clark was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting, which was deemed justified.

