Alleged Olathe East shooter granted continuance in attempted murder case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The student who allegedly opened fire inside an assistant principal’s office in March at Olathe East High School appeared Wednesday in Johnson County District Court.

Jaylon Elmore, 19, who has been charged with attempted capital murder , and his attorneys requested a continuance at the scheduling conference, which was granted.

Elmore’s next scheduled appearance is Sept. 26.

After receiving a tip that a student had brought a gun to school, former Olathe East Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kaleb Stoppel and another administrator brought Elmore to the office and asked to search his bag.

Elmore refused, which prompted Stoppel to alert Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark via text, according to court records .

When Clark entered the room, Elmore allegedly pulled out his gun and opened fire, striking Clark in the chest .

Clark returned fire. Elmore and Stoppel also were shot during the encounter, while the female administrator who was present escaped physical harm, according to the findings of an investigation .

Stoppel and Clark were treated and released from an area hospital the day of the shooting. Elmore was hospitalized for several months before he was transferred to the Johnson County Detention Center.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe agreed with the findings of the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigative Team, finding Clark’s actions “justified” in declining to charge the Olathe police officer with a crime in July.

The gun Elmore allegedly used was an untraceable “ghost gun,” Howe said.

Elmore, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is being held on a $1 million bond.

He also is due in Olathe Municipal Court on Sept. 8 for a marijuana possession charge from a separate case, according to detention center records.