6 women announce planned civil lawsuit against former Kansas City Pastor Bobby Hawk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six women spoke out against former Kansas City pastor Bobby Hawk during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hawk stepped down as a lead pastor of Epic Church, KC and as president of the Blue Springs Board of Education when several women with ties to his church came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by him.

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute previously spoke with three of the woman who shared their stories.

KSHB (from left to right) Ali Terwillger, Izzy Davis and Kari Crandall.

That included Izzy Davis, who claims she was groomed by Hawk 10 years ago when she was 13 and in his youth group.

Davis, now in grad school out of state, joined the five other women Wednesday via video.

The five other women said it was Davis' story that prompted them to come forward, with some allegations involving Hawk dating back 25 years at another Assemblies of God.

"When we all first heard Isabelle's, Izzy's story here, we saw it as a clear call to action for each of us up here," said Destiny Bounds, who is bringing additional allegations against Hawk. "A call to action to stand up and to say, 'No more.' Together we can change the trajectory from hurt to hope."

Chase Lucas/KSHB Destiny Bounds

Bounds, her sister, and another woman who came forward Wednesday said while they've made police reports, they weren't ready to disclose their allegations publicly.

But, they say they hope to share more when the civil suit is filed, possibly as soon as the end of the week. They noted that suit could name others in addition to Hawk.

The group also indicated they hope some of these newer allegations will lead to criminal charges against Hawk.

KSHB 41 New staff Six women spoke out against former Kansas City pastor Bobby Hawk on Wednesday, July 10.

We asked Blue Springs Police for copies of any police reports in the case, but were denied, with the department citing the ongoing investigation.

Police and the 6 women are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Hawk and Epic Church KC numerous times but has not heard back.

—

