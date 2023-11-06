8-year-old battling leukemia gifts Sporting KC players bracelets with encouraging message

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jaxson Kress, an 8-year-old from Webb City, Missouri, is slowly becoming a familiar face around Kansas City sports.

“Everybody really knows who I am, but some people don’t,” Jaxson said.

As his five-year battle with leukemia continues, Jaxson finds joy in watching the Chiefs and Sporting KC. Jaxson even got to meet defensive tackle Chris Jones and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in September.

“Jaxson's life has the all-time highs that people can't ever reach, and it also goes through the ultimate lows that nobody should ever go through,” said Jeffrey Hedin, Jaxson’s father.

Hedin described his son as a strong kid with a big heart, smile and personality.

"Three years into it, he went into remission, but, unfortunately, six months later, he came back with leukemia,” Hedin said.

While Jaxson said he sometimes feels "not too good" or "good and bad ... kind of mixed," he remains positive.

Sunday, he spread his ray of sunshine to Sporting KC, thanks to the team and the Victory Project,

Jaxson gifted forward Johnny Russell and midfielder Jake Davis bracelets with encouraging messages before the team's 2-1 win over St. Louis, which clinched the series and moved Sporting on to the conference semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

“My chest kind of stopped," Jaxson said. "Everything went through my mind, like what's going to happen?'"

Beyond his sports idols, Hedin said Jaxson likes to hand out his bracelets to bring a smile to those he meets.

“He likes to give these to people, and they have a great saying on them ... 'Be strong, be brave, be fearless, you’re never alone,'” Hedin said.

