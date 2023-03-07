'A great day for public safety': Kansas City mayor applauds ruling on 2nd Amendment Preservation Act

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas applauded a federal judge's ruling that said Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional.

The law, signed into law by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in 2021, restricted local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

Local agencies who violated the law were subject to a $50,000 fine, but federal agents could still enforce federal laws.

Lucas said the law was frowned upon by local law enforcement he has communicated with.

"There is not a single member of the law enforcement community — local, state or federal — that I’ve talked to that said this was the type of law that made anyone safer," Lucas said.

He also said the law hindered local law enforcement's ability to crack down on gun violence, which continues plaguing Kansas City and other parts of Missouri.

"It’s set us back, and in a state that deals with an epidemic of violent crime, particularly gun related homicides, this is the sort of thing that needs to be buried in past history," he said.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office immediately said it would appeal the judge's ruling.

"As Attorney General, I will protect the Constitution, which includes defending Missourians’ fundamental right to bear arms," said Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in a statement. "We are prepared to defend this statute to the highest court and we anticipate a better result at the Eighth Circuit. The Second Amendment is what makes the rest of the amendments possible. If the state legislature wants to expand upon the foundational rights codified in the Second Amendment, they have the authority to do that. But SAPA is also about the Tenth Amendment. It’s about federalism and individual liberty, so we will be appealing the court’s ruling.”

—

