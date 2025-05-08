‘A pope from Chicago, my gosh!' Archbishop McKnight reacts to Pope Leo XIV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Archbishop-designate of the Archdiocese of Kansas City Shawn McKnight was among those celebrating the announcement of Pope Leo XIV Thursday.

McKnight, who currently serves as the Archbishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City in Missouri, left Monday for Rome to start a Jubilee pilgrimage of hope. He said the trip was planned for before the Conclave was announced to pick the successor to Pope Francis.

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute talked with McKnight after the news of Pope Leo XIV's election broke.

Watch McKnight's reaction in the video player below.

'Exhilarating': Archbishop McKnight reacts to Pope Leo XIV

"I’m still processing this because I never anticipated in my lifetime of seeing a pope from the United States," McKnight, 56, said via Zoom. "I’m looking forward to meeting him."

McKnight applauded Leo for having an "incredible background" with "diverse experience."

"I also think he has the prospect of being a very effective leader for our church, which we needed at this time with the abuse of power crisis, as well as the financial issues that the Vatican is having now," McKnight said.

Minutes after the Conclave completed its work Thursday in selecting American Robert Prevost, who will go by the papal name Pope Leo XIV, McKnight was interviewed by NBC News anchor Lester Holt as part of the network’s special report.

Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica

“I am beaming with joy. I have a heart full of hope. I just feel deeply honored to have yet another pope from the New World,” McKnight told Holt about his reaction to Pope Leo. “I hope our brothers and sisters from South America, Central America and the rest of North America can join us in this exhilarating moment in having a pope from Chicago. My gosh, I am just thrilled to death.”

LINK | Who is Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American pope?

McKnight believed Leo’s global experience — he’s a citizen of Peru and has served in several different roles inside and outside of the church — helped build support among fellow Cardinals.

“I am very grateful that the Cardinals chose him,” McKnight said. “Thinking about it now, it’s not such a big surprise.”

McKnight said the American Catholic Church will now have an added responsibility with the direct connection to the pope.

“He’s got my love, my loyalty and support,” McKnight said.

With great thanksgiving, we welcome our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. Let the Church find hope in this moment and let us pray together as one people of God, entrusting our new Holy Father to the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I pledge my loyalty and love to Pope Leo XIV as he takes up… pic.twitter.com/7mP8pr7DfR — Archbishop Shawn McKnight (@ArchbpMcKnight) May 8, 2025

—