'A second home': Winnwood Skate Center hosts fundraiser for Manny Guzman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winnwood Skate Center is a home for many.

"[It's] A place to be safe, a place that kids can go and just have fun, and skate and be safe," Emily Rooks, manager at Winnwood Skate Center, said.

It’s where 14-year old Manny Guzman and his friends felt safe.

"He loved seeing his friends and saying hi to everybody," Kennedy Sprague, a friend of Guzman's said.

Following his untimely death last week , the Winnwood family rushed to his family's aid.

"Us being such a big part of the community, we felt we needed to do something for Manny," Rooks said.

On Thursday night, the skates were on as the music played, with no admission or rental fees.

Every dollar raised is going to the Guzman family.

"We just love that we could do something for him and his family," Rooks said.

The fundraiser was about more than just supporting one family and bringing a community together.

Winnwood Skate Center is where Guzman was every weekend and where he was affectionately referred to as a rink rat.

"I knew this was like his second home, you know, he knew he had friends here," Judy Teague, a box office attendant at Winnwood Skate Center said. "We’re kind of like a family here and we liked him being here."

The center is a special place.

"I grew up in this rink, my kids grew up in this rink, it’s been a big part of everyone’s life," Rooks said.

It was a big part of Guzman’s life, and those in his life say this open rink is a fitting way to honor his memory and share memories.

"He was a good kid, he was friendly to me and he always respected me," Teague said.

Sprague also reflected on the kind of person Guzman was.

"He always defended your name, whether you were there or not," Sprague said. "[He was] just an amazing person in general, gave hugs all the time, did all of that. [He was] just very respectful and everything."