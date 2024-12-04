A string of package thefts in Clay County leaves residents on high alert

LIBERTY, Mo — As holiday shopping ramps up, a series of package thefts have struck neighborhoods across Clay County, leaving residents frustrated and on high alert.

“Very frustrating and it's violating. Like someone came onto my porch to take something that belonged to me. So it makes you feel on edge," said Cortney Myers.

Last Wednesday Myers was waiting for a car part to be delivered. She received a notification around 8 a.m. and minutes later the package was gone.

"He just pulled up our ring footage and saw that literally eight minutes after Amazon had delivered, a woman parked, walked right up to our house, grabbed our package, and walked away.”

Myers' doorbell camera captured the incident, showing a woman wearing a black jacket and sunglasses walking up to her door steps picking up the package and driving off in a red car.

“Northland has always felt very safe. Like, we've never worried about having a package delivered to our house," said Myers.

Footage from Myers and other residents around Liberty and Smithville, Missouri was shared on Facebook groups helping law enforcement make an arrest.

"We also reported with Clay County Sheriff, and they took the report, and they wanted the video, and they asked what was stolen, and took a very detailed report," said Myers.

With Christmas right around the corner, Myers said her neighborhood wants to make sure their holidays are not spoiled by package thieves.

“Talk to your neighbors, because it honestly kind of brought us all together," said Myers. "We all Facebook friended each other, and now we're all going to watch out for each other a little bit more than we already were.”

The Clay County Sheriff's Office advises residents to make any reports as soon as possible as this can help with their investigation.

You can make any reports anonymously through their 816-474-TIPS Hotline Number.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

__