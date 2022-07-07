KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Thursday it is adjusting the Adventure Oasis Water Park’s hours of operation “due to the national lifeguard shortage.”

Starting Monday, July 11, weekday hours will become noon to 7 p.m. The park will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Other pools throughout the Kansas City area have recently had to navigate the pressures of the lifeguard shortage.

In May, the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department reported barely over 200 lifeguard hires as opposed to 350, the typical number the department aims for.

Overland Park was able to open three pools after being told in April the city may only have enough staff to open one of five pools .

“This has been the most challenging year to get staffing," Renee Reis, Overland Park Aquatics supervisor, told the city council's Community Development Committee in April.

Even with staffing challenges, Independence’s Adventure Oasis Water Park will remain open until Aug. 21. Half-price season passes can be purchased as of July 11.

For more information on pools in the KC area, click here .

