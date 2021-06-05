Advocates gather at KCPD Headquarters on anniversary of KCMO police brutality protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after videos emerged of a shooting in which a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer killed a 31-year-old man , dozens of people came together on the anniversary of local protests that ignited following George Floyd’s murder.

Friday’s protest was expected to begin around 6 p.m. outside of KCPD Headquarters, where posters were positioned in front of the department’s fallen officer memorial.

Some residents gathered at 12th and Oak streets with plans to march toward KCPD Headquarters. Among them was Narene Stokes, the mother of Ryan Stokes, who was fatally shot by a KCPD officer in 2013 .

There’s a group forming on 12th and Oak that will be walking to KCPD shortly. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/BmUhluC8OG — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 4, 2021

A federal court ruled last February that the shooting that killed Stokes was reasonable.

On Tuesday, Kansas City faith leaders had shared video from inside the BP gas station where Malcolm Johnson was fatally shot by police in March. The shooting still is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.