Advocates pleased with charges in fatal dog attack, expert says attacks common

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advocates say they’re pleased with the Jackson County prosecutor’s decision to charge a father and son in a Kansas City man’s death after several dogs attacked and killed him in November 2024.

Provided by family Chris Culbertson

“We're very happy, we've been waiting for this for a long time,” said Kate Quigley, director of Chain of Hope, an organization that offers animal services and advocacy in Kansas City. “We weren't going to let it get swept under the rug, we just weren’t.”

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Kate Quigley, the director of Chain of Hope

John R. Thibeaux II and his father, John R. Thibeaux, are both charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter and second degree assault in the attack that led to Chris Colbertson’s death.

Although Colbertson’s family didn’t have a comment Friday, KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis spoke with them after the attack.

“Chris didn't ask for this,” Quigley said. “And that's just horrific, and they have to live with this for the rest of their lives.”

Court documents say witnesses told detectives the dogs were known to roam the neighborhood and attack pets and people.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Madeline Bernstein, president of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Los Angeles, or spcaLA.

“A dog can be a deadly weapon if you use the dog in a deadly weapon manner or you realize the dog is sort of becoming deadly and you do nothing to curtail that,” said Madeline Bernstein, the president of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Los Angeles, or spcaLA.

Bernstein also has years of experience as a prosecuting attorney.

“I wish I could tell you it isn’t common, but it is common,” Bernstein said.

She says cases like this one are far more common than she’d like to admit, and there are things prosecutors have to consider that can make the overall process appear to be long or drawn out.

“There’s different fact patterns that will change the charge,” Bernstein said. “When you’re analyzing whether something should be charged that way, you’re looking to the intention of the person involved because the dog in that scenario could be considered a deadly weapon.”

Detectives also learned about Thibeaux II’s dog breeding business he ran out of his home and that he owned seven dogs at one time, which exceeds the four-dog limit outlined in the city code.

Court documents also reveal one of the dogs actually bit him months before the fatal attack.

“There's a long history at this house,” Quigley said. “These dogs have been a problem for a very long time.”

Quigley is optimistic about the city taking ownership of animal control from Kansas City Pet Project.

KCPP offered a statement Friday, which reads:

KC Pet Project echoes the Jackson County Prosecutor’s call to action for all pet owners to keep their dogs secured, provide proper care, and immediately report any dangerous dog encounters to KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division. Allowing dogs to roam freely, regardless of their training or temperament, puts the entire community at risk.

We remain heartbroken and outraged by the circumstances of this case. KC Pet Project is steadfast in its commitment to public safety and the humane treatment of animals in Kansas City. We will continue to advocate for accountability among dog owners and support stronger ordinances to identify and impound dangerous dogs before harm occurs.

“We need accountability, we firmly believe we're going to get that with the city,” Quigley said.

Both men are in the Jackson County Detention Center. Each of their bonds were set at $100,000.

These charges are just the start to more accountability Quigley hopes continues.

“It's never going to stop unless those owners are held accountable,” Quigley said.