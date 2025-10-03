Another viewer tip brings more clarity on new $15 copay for Veteran's Administration fitness classes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new $15 copay for some Veterans Affairs fitness classes has left some local veterans uncertain about whether they can afford to continue attending programs they consider essential to their well-being.

I confirmed the copay requirement for "Whole Health" programs took effect October 1. I sent follow-up questions to the VA last week. The Washington D.C. office has not responded to my inquiries.

A local veteran shared a VA email with me Thursday after watching my stories. The email outlined the new copayment policy. The information confirmed what I'd learned from conversations with five local veterans.

Through the email I received, I learned veterans who are already exempt from VA copayments do not have to pay the new fee, and that those who already pay copays will have the $15-per-class fee.

This all started when local veteran James Bush contacted KSHB 41 after learning about the change from the instructor of his VA fitness class, Gerofit. I have been working to get clarity from the VA about the policy since then.

The fitness classes hold value for these veterans. Dan Holk, a combat veteran with Agent Orange exposure, said the program helps him stay mobile.

"I actually can walk and do a lot of things that are really tough," Holk said.

Ennio Valente described the program's impact on his life.

"The value of this program is priceless," Valente said.

Patrick Berry emphasized how the program goes beyond anything he expected.

"It is everything I had hoped to get when I retired, and it's so much more than I could do on my own if I'd just joined a gym," Berry said.

The lack of clarity on the copays prompted me to involve two members of Congress.

4th District U.S. Rep. Mark Alford learned about the copay from my reporting and questioned whether the fee is necessary.

"There's still some work to be done in the communication transparency department," Alford said.

This week, Alford sent a letter to the VA calling for better and earlier communication to veterans about policy changes.

Valente said one thing is clear in this whole ordeal.

"There should be exemptions for all vets across all programs. That's the way it is. We put our lives on the line," Valente said.

The government shutdown is currently impacting the VA's response times. In an email to me, the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said a shutdown would close regional offices, and stop public affairs. He also said VA benefits would continue and veteran health care would not be impacted.

However, the agency had one week before the shutdown to answer my follow-up questions and did not respond during that time.

