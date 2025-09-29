KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig, who focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, learned about the new VA copays through a viewer's email. If you have a story idea for Elyse, please send her an email at elyse.schoenig@kshb.com.

—

A new Veterans Affairs policy set to take effect Wednesday would cause some veterans to pay copays for fitness classes they've been taking for free.

The issue came to light when Air Force veteran James Bush contacted KSHB 41 after his class instructor informed him of a new $15 copay fee per class. Bush attends Gerofit, an exercise and wellness class through the VA. He said the activity is vital to his health.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke with U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who questioned why these copays exist at all.

Kansas City-area lawmakers look into new VA copay requirements

"Is there some way to prevent a copay [for these classes]? Why would there be a copay in the first place?" Alford said.

Congressman Alford serves as vice chair of the Military Construction and VA Subcommittee on Appropriations.

"Some of these classes, to some people, may not seem important, but they are very important to the men and women who have served our nation well and need these classes," Alford said.

Alford said he is now working with one of his case workers to get answers. He encouraged veterans in the Kansas City area to contact his office if they need more information or assistance.

While Alford said he believes the VA has made improvements in recent years, he acknowledges more work needs to be done.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford U.S. Rep. Mark Alford

"There's still some work to be done in the communication transparency department," Alford said.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the requirement for copays for "whole-health treatments" will start Oct. 1. He listed examples like yoga, meditation and massage.

The press secretary also said the Biden administration was sometimes not charging copays, and the Trump administration is following federal law by requiring these copays.

James Bush and his fellow Gerofit classmates said they still have questions as the policy change approaches. The VA does already charge copays for certain services, depending on factors like income level and whether a veteran has a service-connected disability, according to the VA's website.

New VA copay requirements create budget concerns for veterans in Kansas City

"The copay may be applicable for some ... if they don't have a disability rating, or if their income is above certain levels," Bush said. "We really have received nothing in writing from anyone. We just were provided, orally, information from our instructor."

For some veterans, the costs could be substantial. Ed Stine estimates he could pay up to $360 per month for himself and his wife, depending on the number of sessions.

KSHB 41 Ed Stine

Veteran Ennio Valente wonders if the costs will apply to everyone.

"That's what I need to find out: Is this going to be a copay status deal? Non-copay status? Across the board, everybody's going to be paying for this?" Valente said.

KSHB 41 Ennio Valente

Veterans like Bush are hoping for a reconsideration of the policy.

"I just hope that they reconsider and say ... we can continue the status quo," Bush said.

Questions remain following new Department of Veterans Affairs copay requirements

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig contacted the VA again Monday. A spokesperson said they're still working on answering follow-up questions about the policy change.

Schoenig also reached out to Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, with questions about the new policy. During a recent committee hearing, Moran noted the VA's long-standing communication issues with veterans regarding their benefits.

Sen. Jerry Moran Sen. Jerry Moran

Moran's office said they're still working on getting answers to our questions.

It's been five days since Schoenig officially heard back from the VA. The teams of Congressman Alford and Moran said they are conducting their own research into the matter.

Schoenig will continue following up on what they learn.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.