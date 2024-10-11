Autopsy: Shawnee Mission Northwest football player, 15, died of complications of heat stroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report from the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office lists heat stroke as the cause of death for 15-year-old Ovet Gomez-Regalado, who died following a football conditioning event.

Ovet had just participated in a conditioning session at school on Aug. 14 when he had what the medical examiner's report describes as a "hyperthermic event."

At least seven coaches and one athletic trainer were at the conditioning event, according to earlier reporting from KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan.

He participated in a 15-minute exercise and collapsed while walking to a building, according to the report.

Staff at the school noted he was pale and asked for water.

The report notes the outdoor temperature was 92 degrees and the humidity above 70%, which equals a heat index of at least 112 degrees, according to the report.

In addition, a heat advisory was in effect.

Attempts were made to cool him down with ice packs around his neck and other parts of his body.

Medical staff treated Ovet, but his condition continued to decline and his family "elected comfort care measures only," the report states.

He died on Aug. 16.

Gomez-Regalado family Ovet Gomez-Regalado in Shawnee Mission Northwest football uniform.

The report also states his case was originally accepted as a medical records review only, but changed to an admit following concerns of improper practice procedure.

Those were investigated by law enforcement, but no information has been released on that investigation.

No drugs or alcohol were found in his body.

Obesity also contributed to his death.

Ovet's death caused an outpouring of grief from his classmates and a united effort to support his family.

