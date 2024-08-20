Investigations continue into death of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student-athlete

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office continues to investigate the cause of death for a 15-year-old student-athlete at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Ovet Gomez-Regalado, a sophomore football player, died Friday after requiring medical attention during a conditioning event at the school Wednesday.

Provided Ovet Gomez Regalado, 15, tragically died after suffering a medical emergency at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Friends and classmates remembered him during an event at the school Saturday.

The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Mission School District are conducting separate investigations into the death.

The district said at least seven coaches and one athletic trainer were at the conditioning event. Part of the investigation will determine if the weather played a factor in the student’s death.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association provides guidelines for off-season conditioning events. It has more specific regulations for practices.

In-season practice began Aug.19. Gomez-Regalado collapsed Aug. 14.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 David Smith

“When something like this happens, you’re going to ask yourself questions and we will,” said David Smith, chief communications officer for the district. “These are our kids. We want to make sure that we do everything possible to keep every one of them safe to the best of our ability.”

KSHSAA requires all sports participants to complete physicals before playing.

The police department did not provide updates on its investigation Tuesday.

