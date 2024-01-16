Ayyy: Henry Winkler, AKA 'Fonzie,' joins Planet Comicon KC’s 2024 guest lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Henry Winkler, a noted Kansas City Chiefs fan best known for playing “The Fonz” on “Happy Days,” will make an appearance at Planet Comicon Kansas City’s 25th-anniversary show in March.

Winkler, who also was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Barry” and co-starred in “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler, will be bringing a few of his “Happy Days” friends for a cast reunion.

Don Most, who played Ralph Malph, and Anson Williams, who played Potsie, also will appear along with Winkler at Planet Comicon Kansas City, which is scheduled for March 8-10 at Bartle Hall in downtown.

"I'm ecstatic to return to Planet Comicon Kansas City with my fellow castmates and celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this incredible event,” Winkler said in a statement from Planet Comicon KC. “Kansas City is one of my favorite cities to visit. I can't wait to see the fans and maybe I can finally take your star quarterback up on those dinner plans we discussed. I'll see you at Planet Comicon March 8-10.”

“Happy Days” debuted in 1974 and became a smash hit, finishing among the top five most-watched shows on U.S. TV from 1976-79.

Courtesy of Planet Comicon Kansas City Former "Happy Days" star Don Most (Ralph Malph) and Anson Williams (Potsie) will appear along with Henry Winkler (Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli) at Planet Comicon Kansas City, which is set for March 8-10 at Bartle Hall in downtown KCMO.

Planet Comicon KC announced Winkler’s appearance Tuesday. The comic book/pop culture showcase previously announced that Paul Bettany, Ian McDiarmid, Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Jon Bernthal, Charlie Hunnam and Sofia Boutella also would be among the celebrity appearances at the three-day event.

