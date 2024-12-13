Blue Springs neighborhood spreads holiday cheer for second year with even larger inflatable display

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 News highlighted a group of Blue Springs neighbors and their Christmas displays in 2023.

Almost every resident put up a 20-foot inflatable Santa Claus on Southeast Alger Drive in the Lake Village subdivision.

This year, other streets wanted in on the fun.

Now dubbed “Santa Claus Lane” by the mayor, multiple streets have inflatables up, from Santa's to reindeer, gingerbread men and elves.

“One of the biggest things is we did a lot of talking to neighbors, a lot of social media engagement and telling people what was going on and people started to want to contribute and join in,” said Markley Hyatt, who lives in the neighborhood. “As soon as you talk about people wanting to help, people just tend to want to be a part of it.”

This year, they’re also collecting donations for Community Services League’s Christmas Store.

People can bring new toys, new home goods or food items and drop them in the red donation bins on Southeast Alger Drive or scan the QR code signs on the streets.

“Last year, we had a lot of people wanting to give us donations,” Hyatt said. “Blue Springs runs at about 6% poverty line, which is pretty low, but our child poverty rates are at about 10%, so we thought we could really do some good.”

The neighbors said their decorations will be up during December.

Visitors can drive their vehicles through each night.

Use the map below for directions or follow the Facebook page.