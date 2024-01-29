Chiefs fans dust off superstitions as team returns to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ve read about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' superstitions, but we’re learning there’s a lot more out there across Chiefs Kingdom.

KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively was at Kansas City’s Union Station Monday less than 12 hours after the Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

The win sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium where they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

For Chiefs fan Marla, the superstition includes NOT wearing Chiefs gear on Sundays.

“Saturday’s and Monday’s, but never on Sunday’s,” she said of her clothing traditions.