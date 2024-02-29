Chiefs fans react to plans for 'reimagined' Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs revealed plans Wednesday to repair, renovate and enhance Arrowhead Stadium for the team and its fans.

"When you’re talking about a building that’s over 50 years old, there are a lot of things we can do," said the team's CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt.

The the organization unveiled plans for a 'Reimagined Arrowhead'.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the organization has no plans to start from scratch and chose a comprehensive upgrade.

The new amenities are designed with fans in mind.

"I’m really proud of the fact that when you look at this and look at our plan, every single fan at every single level is going to be positively impacted by this renovation," Donovan said.

The plans include more parking, connecting the upper level 360 degrees, and new end zone and sideline clubs.

KSHB 41 talked to fans about what they wanted to see. Now, we're hearing what they think.

"That tailgating experience is really important," said Chiefs fan Randi Chastain.

Chastain's dad was a season ticket holder, so she's been coming to Arrowhead Stadium since she was a young girl.

Her favorite part is tailgating, and making that experience better.

"I think the addition and the renovation will be cool, but I hope they keep that kind of feel, that hometown, kinda atmosphere to it," Chastain said.

Keeping the spirit of Arrowhead alive is something Chiefs fan Doug Euston emphasizes, too.

"I’ve been to numerous stadiums around the country, and I’ve never found one that compares to the excitement that it brings," Euston said.

Marvin Daniels hoped the Chiefs we're going to do more.

"I would rather see them actually build new, build a new stadium," Daniels said. "We need to see that area look like the Legends, where it really does bring people together, allows people to stay. Really see it as an entertainment area."

Some fans are disappointed the plans didn't include a roof.

The rolling roof was voted down in 2006 and Hunt said it hasn't been a part of the plan since.

But some fans think it's an opportunity to host more games.

"It’s a cold, cold region, and I think there’d be some benefits to having a dome here in this land," Daniels said. "We’ve seen that in Detroit, we’ve seen that in Minnesota."

While the plans are not final, it's certain fans, the team and the area want to see Arrowhead Stadium provide excitement for another 50 years.

"Anything that improves the city, improves the culture, that goes for the city, zoo, Chiefs, I’m probably going to vote yes for that," Chastain said.

