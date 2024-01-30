Chiefs' Super Bowl run brings good karma to Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — For about the next two weeks, just about every Kansas City-area business will be put their best Super Bowl items on display.

Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village is launching a collection of Super Bowl cakes for order on its website on Tuesday.

The collection includes cakes designed like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s faces, Las Vegas and, of course, a cake that reads ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,' a nod to when Taylor Swift gave Kansas City a shout-out while performing her song "Karma" on tour in Argentina.

The bakery also has plenty of other Chiefs and Swiftie treats on hand for people to buy, too. Owner Erin Brown said this time of year is always exciting.

“The excitement for the holidays is something that we have a lot going on around here, but there’s nothing that brings this town together like football,” Brown said.

Over the next two weeks, she said they’re prepared to make hundreds of cakes.

“We make more, we sell more when we have weekend games. This city gets excited about cookies and the Chiefs,” she said. “It takes awhile, it’s about a two-day process to get our cakes baked, cooled, stacked and decorated.”

You can order cakes from Dolce Bakery online now through midnight on Feb. 7.