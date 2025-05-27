City of Leavenworth refiles suit against CoreCivic, this time with state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Leavenworth has refiled a lawsuit against CoreCivic less than a week after its federal lawsuit was dismissed, according to a city official.

The city initially filed a lawsuit over CoreCivic, a private prison company, attempting to open an ICE detention facility in Leavenworth.

Both parties have disagreed about the appropriate process for reopening the shuttered Leavenworth Detention Center, which is now called the Midwest Regional Reception Center.

The city’s ordinance mandates CoreCivic apply using a special use permit, which CoreCivic did initially before withdrawing its application weeks later, saying it didn’t need a permit since it kept staff at the facility, despite not housing inmates.

The new suit is filed with a nearly identical lawsuit contingent on the basis of CoreCivic’s need to adhere to the city’s ordinance.

The city official confirmed the facts and merits of the case are the same: CoreCivic needs a special use permit in order to operate in a new capacity.

Leavenworth's full commission will meet Tuesday night in executive session to discuss any further action.

KSHB 41 has reached out to CoreCivic for comment and will update the article accordingly.