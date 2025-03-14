CoreCivic withdrawing application for ICE detention center in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City of Leavenworth officials confirmed CoreCivic has withdrawn its application to operate an ICE detention facility at the location for the former Leavenworth Detention Center.

City officials say they received an email from a CoreCivic attorney saying they wished to withdraw their application for a special use permit, which was set to go before the planning commission on April 7.

“The City Commission will be meeting at the next available opportunity to evaluate their options and decide how to proceed,” read a Facebook statement from the City.

City officials say they are unsure of whether there will be a public meeting on the topic or if CoreCivic is allowed to operate a facility without city approval.

This news comes days after CoreCivic hosted multiple tours of the facility describing their intentions for the space as an ICE detention center. Watch coverage of that tour in the video player below.

CoreCivic and Leavenworth’s definitions of operating a new ICE facility differ

It also comes less than a month after CoreCivic submitted an initial application for an SUP.

On March 3, the city manager confirmed he received word from CoreCivic that ICE was “reconsidering the scope of the project,” which resulted in the removal of the item on the March 11 city commission agenda.

The potential opening of an ICE detention facility has been a hot-button topic in Leavenworth, with some residents concerned about CoreCivic’s past safety issues and others hopeful it could offer economic and job growth. You can watch our coverage of those residents' concerns in the video player below.

Former Leavenworth detention center site sits empty, but residents worry that could change

It also comes during a time of increased crack-downs on immigration under the Trump administration.

KSHB 41 has reached out to CoreCivic for a statement. This story will be updated when one is received.

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

—